Edison International $EIX Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 113.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,047 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $24,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its position in shares of Edison International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth $44,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,167.24. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.950-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.