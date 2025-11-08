EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME is Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baer Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 4.7% of Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baer Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of EME opened at $649.15 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $778.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

