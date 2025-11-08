Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,900.90. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

Shares of AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

