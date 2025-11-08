Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,602 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HQY. KeyCorp dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.31.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $93.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

