Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 91,966 Shares of Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,966 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Western Digital worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 904 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $162.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82. Western Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $3,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,265,422.23. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,051,930.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,394. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

