Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 544,498 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June $ZJUN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June (BATS:ZJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 544,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 30.59% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June in the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June during the second quarter worth approximately $425,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June Stock Performance

ZJUN opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr June

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF (ZJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the BATS exchange in the United States.

