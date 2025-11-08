Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 213,640 Shares of Mueller Water Products $MWA

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Mueller Water Products worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,795,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,895 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $61,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,096 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $53,854,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,212,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $24.05 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MWA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,584.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,104. The trade was a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,664 shares of company stock valued at $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

