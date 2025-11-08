Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,331,000 after buying an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,674,000 after acquiring an additional 244,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,118,000 after acquiring an additional 198,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.50 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.67.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

