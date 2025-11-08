Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.13 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.7% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.0%

FNV opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day moving average of $179.62. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.70 and a 12 month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.