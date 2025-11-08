Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.77 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of MarketAxess worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 51.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 173.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in MarketAxess by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.58.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $277.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $208.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.