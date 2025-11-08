Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 272.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of FR opened at $56.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.09. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The company had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

