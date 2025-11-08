Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.17 Million Holdings in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.53% of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF worth $14,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Blackstone High Income ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period.

BATS:HYBL opened at $28.37 on Friday. State Street Blackstone High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

