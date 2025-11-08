Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Sealed Air worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 12,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. Sealed Air Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

