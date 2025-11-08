Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,675 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Americold Realty Trust worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.22.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $663.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -484.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.