Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,218 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of MGM Resorts International worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 66.9% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 27.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MGM. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $62.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,538.52. The trade was a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

