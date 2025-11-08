Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. $BCC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,197 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Boise Cascade worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.10. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $155.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 2.96%.Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $91,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,587.56. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

