Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,311 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Conagra Brands worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

