Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FJUN. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 582.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

BATS FJUN opened at $56.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

