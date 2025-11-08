Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 285,079 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0811 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.