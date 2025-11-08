Essex LLC Purchases 33,849 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,849 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.2% of Essex LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.53. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

