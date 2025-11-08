Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 223 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Evolution Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 28.3% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $277.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Melius Research set a $345.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

