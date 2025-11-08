Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Position Lifted by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,858,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,275 shares during the quarter. Expand Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $451,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at $3,757,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.24.

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $112.45 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

