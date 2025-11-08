Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,407 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 2.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR opened at $133.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.00. Extra Space Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $121.03 and a twelve month high of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $838.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,261.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.