Fastly, Inc. $FSLY Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fastly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 75,904 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fastly by 33.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, CEO Charles Lacey Compton III sold 11,378 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $95,688.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 659,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,822.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,341,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,431,875.96. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,933 shares of company stock worth $4,823,359. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSLY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Fastly has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.030-0.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

