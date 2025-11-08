Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Napatree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.2% during the first quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of AGM stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $217.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.12, for a total transaction of $870,650.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,552.40. This trade represents a 11.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 293 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $60,091.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,007.88. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,807. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

