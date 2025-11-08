Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,956 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $48,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

FHLC opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

