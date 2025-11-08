First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 66 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings cut First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,400.00 to $2,190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.50.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,818.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,473.62 and a 12-month high of $2,412.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,826.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,890.49.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.