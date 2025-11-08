First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Amazon.com from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Arete raised their price target on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.17.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total transaction of $638,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 491,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,422,828.08. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

