Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $314,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,296. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,836. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $58,347,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:META opened at $621.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $726.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

