FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI is American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,641 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises approximately 5.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $194.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.75.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $667.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 370.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.