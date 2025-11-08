FY2025 Earnings Estimate for SHW Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $11.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.31. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $12.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHW. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $339.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,637,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,838,532,000 after buying an additional 309,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,539,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,334,918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

