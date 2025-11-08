FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Solar Decreased by Analyst

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Solar in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $14.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.45. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on First Solar from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $300.00 price objective on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of FSLR opened at $267.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.95. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $281.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 68,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,647,859 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,847 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.