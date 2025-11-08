FY2025 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Increased by HC Wainwright

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.62). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.86 million. Liquidia’s quarterly revenue was up 1106.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.12. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning sold 328,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $9,447,553.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 430,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,229.84. The trade was a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 71,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,287.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,823. This trade represents a 28.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 920,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,512,207 in the last ninety days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

