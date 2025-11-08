FY2025 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Raised by Lifesci Capital

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.86 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 176.04% and a negative return on equity of 296.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LQDA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.12. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

In other news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 7,839 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $183,510.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 576,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,557.97. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $272,258.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 352,646 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,442.86. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 920,522 shares of company stock valued at $25,512,207 over the last quarter. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 367,659 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth $15,473,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

