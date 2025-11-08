GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,305 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of GE Aerospace worth $208,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.04.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

