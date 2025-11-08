Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,088,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 119,280 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.6% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $329,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

