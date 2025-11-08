GGM Financials LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,641,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.9% of GGM Financials LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 433.3% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $621.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $726.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,760.59. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,104,836. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock worth $58,347,026. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

