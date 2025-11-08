Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GBNXF shares. Zacks Research lowered Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of GBNXF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

