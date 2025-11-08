Graco Inc. $GGG Stock Position Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graco alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 572.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372,543 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 9.1% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after buying an additional 326,877 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Graco by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,587,000 after acquiring an additional 248,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Graco by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 154,853 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of GGG opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.42. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.07 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGG

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.