HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KPTI

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($12.61) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($11.78). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $14.24.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.