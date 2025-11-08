Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.90 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 925,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 10.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.