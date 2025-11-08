Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,673 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $74,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 72,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of HLT opened at $273.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $279.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.