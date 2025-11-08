IAC Inc. $IAC Stock Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAC. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 282.2% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IAC by 219.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 240.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IAC by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. IAC’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

