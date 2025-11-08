Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,876,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,132 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,149,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,559 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,829,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,926,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,529,000 after acquiring an additional 789,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $16.45 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

