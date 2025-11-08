International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 766.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $306.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $204.07 and a one year high of $319.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.83. The stock has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.