iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Stake Increased by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

AGG stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.