iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 212.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

