iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 114.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,929,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,211,000 after purchasing an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,533,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,992,000 after buying an additional 147,169 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,465,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,729,000 after buying an additional 253,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,296,000 after buying an additional 149,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $121.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.83.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.