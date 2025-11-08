Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 119.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4,593.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 623,208 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $81,378,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 28,071.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 342,190 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total value of $1,299,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,993,315.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,487.63. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock valued at $27,886,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price objective on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.43.

NYSE:JBL opened at $213.92 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $108.66 and a one year high of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

