JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Bank of Jackson Hole Trust

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

